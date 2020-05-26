Shannon "Whisper" Shields
Indianapolis - 33, passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1986 in Indianapolis, IN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm at G.H. Herrmann East Street Funeral Home, 1505 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN. Shannon will be laid to rest in New Crown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Indy Humane, 7929 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020.