|
|
Shara Lynn (Longest) McKnight
Indianapolis - On June 20, 2019, Shara Lynn (Longest) McKnight, loving mother and devoted Christian, passed away at the age of 69 with her daughter and dog by her side.
Shara was born on April 17, 1950 in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated from North Central High School and received an Associates Degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Shara was the kindest person who always saw the good in people. She overcame several health challenges throughout her life and took pride in her ability to inspire others. For many years she took her dogs to the nursing home in Zionsville for pet therapy and took great pleasure in her time with the residents and fellow dog owners.
Shara was an active member of Trader's Point Christian Church in recent years but she was also active within and maintained close ties with Zionsville United Method Church. She enjoyed studying the Bible and volunteering her time to help others.
Shara will be immensely missed and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Koa Barghausen; brother and sister-in-law Hubert and Joan Longest; nephew and niece-in-law James and Amie Longest, and great niece Julia; nephew and niece-in-law Thomas and Darci Longest, and great nieces Payton, Kinley and Piper. Shara is preceded in death by her mother and father Hubert and Lelah Longest; sister Rebecca Longest; nephew Hubert Longest III; and niece Linda Longest.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Zionsville United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019