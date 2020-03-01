|
|
Shari Rose Rubin
Fillmore, Indiana - Shari Rose Rubin, age 63, of Fillmore, Indiana passed away on Friday February 28, 2020. Shari was born August 26, 1956 in Indianapolis to Marvin and Ethel Rubin. Shari worked in health care as a respiratory therapist in Hendricks and Putnam county. She was a big animal lover. Shari is preceded in death by her parents and brother Jeff Rubin. She is survived by her brothers Greg (Shari) Rubin, Brent (Cindy) Rubin, nieces and nephews Quinton (Brittany), Cody, Emily, Ethan and Madeline. A celebration of Shari's life will be Wednesday, March 4 at 11 am at the chapel at New Crown Cemetery, with the family receiving friends from 10:30 - 11 am. Service entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020