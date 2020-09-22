Shari Simon GreenbergCarmel - 57, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Shari was Senior Vice President of Development Marketing and Corporate Events at Simon Property Group. During her 33 year career, Shari was responsible for the opening and re-opening of many of Simon's most iconic shopping centers. Shari was also a founder and Vice Chair of Simon Youth Foundation and a former board member of Pacers Foundation.Shari loved life. She loved all sports, but especially IU and Pacers basketball. She loved fantasy football, and she had a standing date with Harrison for Breakfast at Wimbledon.To those that knew her, Shari was a force to be reckoned with. Her kindness, compassion and fierce loyalty to family and friends was unsurpassed. Her passion for life, strength, wicked sense of humor, warmth, wit and wisdom touched countless people. To know Shari was to love her.Shari is survived by her husband, Greg; son, Harrison; daughter, Lillian; sister, Linda Simon Bennett; uncle, Herb Simon; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a great-niece. She is also survived by countless friends and extended family.Shari was preceded in death by her mother, Helene Simon; her father, Fred Simon and her brother, Jeffrey Simon.Funeral services are private. The family will host a celebration of Shari's life on Thursday, September 24, from 3-7 pm at her home.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shari's memory may be made to Simon Youth Foundation or Pacers Foundation.