Sharlene Grizzle
1934 - 2020
Sharlene Grizzle

Zionsville - Sharlene Mae Grizzle, 86, of Zionsville, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Sharlene was born in Boone County, IN on June 3, 1934, a daughter of the late William and Jane Ann (Richey) Bennington. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Zionsville for over 50 years. She was an avid gardener who loved her flowers; and she also loved her music and dancing. Above all, she enjoyed volunteering her time to help others. She was survived by her daughters: Lana (Kelly Franklin) Gersich and Lisa (Dr. John) Marosky; granddaughter: Sara (Greg) Agee; great-grandson: James Agee; siblings: Patty Guard, Robert Bennington, Raymond Bennington, Charles (Linda) Bennington, and Dorla (John) King; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Betty Giles, Mary Louise Bennington, Virginia Hyslop, Relda Conway, Linda Dawson, and Eileen Bennington. Family and friends will gather Saturday, October 17, 2020 for visitation from 11am until the time of funeral services at 2pm, at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 125 W. Sycamore St. Zionsville, IN 46077. Burial at Old Union Cemetery in Lebanon will immediately follow the funeral service. The family welcomes floral arrangements or donations to the Indiana United Methodist Children's Home, 701 W. Camp St. Lebanon, IN 46052. All federal and local guidelines and mask mandates will be followed for those in attendance.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care
OCT
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care
OCT
17
Burial
Old Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
125 West Sycamore St.
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 283-9921
