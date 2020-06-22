Sharlot Ann Grayson
Sharlot Ann Grayson died in her sleep in Fishers, Indiana, on February 17, 2020, aged 88.

Sharlot was born in Tipton County on November 15, 1931 to parents Marvin Samuel Dickover and Thelma Pauline Dickover. She graduated from Prairie High School in 1949 and married Ned William Grayson on August 6, 1950. They had three sons together: Whit, Kyle, and Barclay.

Ned and Sharlot spent the majority of their 50-year-marriage in Tipton, Indiana, though they lived in Mitchell, Indiana; West Des Moines, Iowa; Noblesville, Indiana; and Crossville, Tennessee. After Ned died in 2002, she moved to Carmel, Indiana. She treasured living near her three sons and their families, of whom she was vastly proud.

Her brother William Dickover (Fern Dickover, deceased) preceded her in death. She is survived by her sisters Janet Rayl (John Rayl, deceased) and Joyce Lindley (James Lindley, deceased) and sons Whit Grayson (Deb Grayson, deceased) Kyle Grayson (Cathy Grayson), and Barclay Grayson (Jayne Grayson). She leaves behind five granddaughters—Kirstin McRee, Brittany Steff, Blythe Grayson, Courtney Meyer, and Taylor Weitzer—as well as great-grandchildren Zoe Kirkes, and Daniel and Owen Steff, who loved her very much.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton, Indiana, 46072. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and a short service will follow at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association at www.heart.org.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Young Nichols Funeral Home
JUN
27
Service
04:00 PM
Young Nichols Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Young Nichols Funeral Home
216 W Jefferson Street
Tipton, IN 46072
(765) 675-4780
June 22, 2020
randyandcathy@yahoo.com
American Heart Association
