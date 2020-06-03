Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

Sharon Ann McFarland



Sharon departed this life on Friday, May 22nd 2020. Surviving her are her son Juan (Damita Jo); daughters, Starr and Starlet; ex-husband, Herbert; sisters Stephanie and Carol Jean; 4 grandchildren. The family will be hosting a private Zoom memorial.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store