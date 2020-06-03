Sharon Ann McFarland
Sharon departed this life on Friday, May 22nd 2020. Surviving her are her son Juan (Damita Jo); daughters, Starr and Starlet; ex-husband, Herbert; sisters Stephanie and Carol Jean; 4 grandchildren. The family will be hosting a private Zoom memorial.
Sharon departed this life on Friday, May 22nd 2020. Surviving her are her son Juan (Damita Jo); daughters, Starr and Starlet; ex-husband, Herbert; sisters Stephanie and Carol Jean; 4 grandchildren. The family will be hosting a private Zoom memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.