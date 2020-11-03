Sharon Eileen Hudson
INDIANAPOLIS - Sharon Eileen (Campbell) Hudson, 84 passed away at her home on October 31, 2020 at 10:14 PM surrounded by her loving family. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Melissa and her ex-son-in-law Eric Black, whom she regarded as a son, three grandchildren, Tommy Black, Sharon Black and Henry Black, her brothers, Bill Campbell of Evansville, IN and John Campbell of Florida. She had a special place in her heart for Jean Campbell and Melody and Muriel Drake of Terre Haute. She leaves extended family in Terre Haute, her birthplace, as well as In-Laws from Anderson whom were dear to her heart. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hudson, and her son, Michael Hudson. She was loved and will be extremely missed by all who knew her forever. You were the best Mom in the world, Love Melissa. Services will be held 1PM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township with visitation there Friday, November 6, 2020 4-8 PM and Saturday, November 7, 2020 11 AM until the service. She will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery. For a more complete obituary and to sign the online guest book for Sharon go to www.flannerbuchanan.com