Sharon (Sanders) Gammon
Greencastle - 73, died peacefully on April 22, 2019, at her home in Greencastle, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Sanders and June (Sandenburgh) Sanders. Her surviving husband, James Gammon and sister Susan (Sanders) Harmless (Michael) reside in Greencastle. Sherry is also survived by her daughter, Shannon Rotvold (Greg) and her son Bradley Garner (Shannon). Grandchildren include Madison, Mackenzie, Samantha, Jakob, Molly and Meredith.
Sherry was born on October 20, 1945 in Austin, Texas. Due to her father's service in the Air Force, Sherry and her sister, Susie, lived in many wonderful states and countries. When it was time to pick a place to raise her young family Sherry chose Greencastle. She returned to college attending DePauw University to earn her bachelor's degree in computer science, graduating in 1977. She worked briefly at Detroit Diesel Allison before being hired by DePauw University in the computer department in 1980. She worked as a systems programmer there until her retirement in 2005.
After retirement, Sherry and her husband, Jim, spent 6 months out of the year up at their home in Winter, Wisconsin where Sherry volunteered at the Thrift Store and the Food Pantry. In her free time she loved to fish and garden. She was incredibly artistic and enjoyed creating a multitude of different kinds of crafts including pine needle baskets.
When in Greencastle, Sherry was a tireless volunteer at the Putnam County Museum and the DePauw Alpha chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta.
A memorial reception will be held at the Putnam County Museum in Greencastle, Indiana on May 11th from 4 to 7 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial gifts may be made to the Putnam County Museum, 1105 North Jackson Street, Greencastle, Indiana 46135 or www.putnamcountymuseum.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 6, 2019