Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Sharon J. Russo Obituary
Indianapolis - Sharon Joyce Russo, 71 of Indianapolis, Indiana died Saturday October 5th at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Surviving are her sister and brother in law; Debbie and Michael Haer of Dallas, Texas, her two daughters; Danielle Russo of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Bree Russo and Doug Studebaker of Bloomington, Indiana; and her grandchildren Emilia Russo and Ray, Ella and Lily Smith.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 11-12pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46228 with a Celebration of Life service welcoming friends and loved ones at 12pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis. Please share an online memory or condolence of Sharon at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
