Sharon K. Harris
Ashley - Sharon K. Harris, 72, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home in Ashley.
Sharon married Stanley K. "Stan" Harris on February 17, 1965 in Indianapolis, and he passed away April 23, 2017.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Dana and Richard Petty of Indianapolis, Melissa and Jeff Shaffer of Ashley and Scott and April Harris of Hudson; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and four siblings, Chuck and Brenda Schubert of Indianapolis, Clark and Joanna Schubert of St. Petersburg, Florida, Charlotte Glenn of Indianapolis and Marilyn and Ray Dye of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Schubert Sr.; mother and stepfather, Wilma Schubert-Smith and Truman Smith; husband; and five sisters, Patricia Reins, Barbara Barger, Beverly Dotts, Pam Ford and Phyllis Boucher.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, with visitation from 10 - 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. Father Vincent Joseph, VC will be officiating. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation also will be from 4 - 8 p.m. Wednesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019