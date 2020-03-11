Services
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Unity Church
2761 North Sherman Drive
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
New Unity Church
2761 North Sherman Drive
Sharon K. Lane

Sharon K. Lane Obituary
Sharon K. Lane

Sharon K. Lane, 67, passed away March 9. On Saturday, March 14, there will be a Celebration of Life at 11 am with viewing from 9 am until time of service at New Unity Church 2761 North Sherman Drive, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Michael Lane Sr., son, Michael Lane Jr., sisters, Karen E. Wooden-Smith, and Terri L. Wooden; brothers, Arnold H. Wooden Jr., and Tony L. Wooden.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
