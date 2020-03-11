|
Sharon K. Lane
Sharon K. Lane, 67, passed away March 9. On Saturday, March 14, there will be a Celebration of Life at 11 am with viewing from 9 am until time of service at New Unity Church 2761 North Sherman Drive, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Michael Lane Sr., son, Michael Lane Jr., sisters, Karen E. Wooden-Smith, and Terri L. Wooden; brothers, Arnold H. Wooden Jr., and Tony L. Wooden.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020