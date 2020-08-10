1/1
Sharon K. Settergren
Sharon K. Settergren

Scottsdale, AZ - Sharon K. Settergren, age 78 of Scottsdale, AZ. passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born September 4, 1941 in Indianapolis to the late Harlan M. and Grace M. (White) Tumey.

She is survived by her children, Jay (Tammy) Settergren of Wilkinson IN, Amy (Mike) Rosenberger of Scottsdale AZ, Patrick (Tina) Settergren of New Palestine IN; grandchildren, Jay, Kayli, Marissa, Corbin, Michael, Katie, Chase and Carson step-grandson Tyler; and great grandson, Axel; siblings, Rosemary (Jimmy) Green, Gary (LaQuita) Tumey and Shirley Tumey.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; Grandson, Riley Settergren.

A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory may be made to the Riley Charles Settergren Foundation, 8511 N 675 E, Wilkinson, Indiana 46186.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
