Sharon Kay Buchanan DiDomenico
Sacramento - Sharon Kay Buchanan DiDomenico, 80, of Sacramento, California, passed away on October 11, 2019 in Citrus Heights, CA. She was born on September 28, 1939 in Brownsburg, Indiana to Noble C. and Catherine Esther (Garner) Buchanan.
She was a 1957 graduate of Brownsburg High School. Sharon started her employment career in 1957 with The Indiana Bell Telephone Company in Indianapolis and retired from the Pacific Bell Telephone Company, Sacramento, CA in 2004.
Sharon is survived by her brother, Richard G. Buchanan (Violet) of Brownsburg, four nieces and two nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son David Michael DiDomenico (1963 - 1975), sister, Sandra Jean (Buchanan) Boll and brother, Allen C. "Bud" Buchanan.
Simple Traditions Cremation & Burial, Carmichael, CA Is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019