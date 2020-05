Sharon "Justine" King EarlBrownsburg IN - Sharon Justine King Earl, 77, passed away May 2, 2020. She worked in an Administrative Position for RCA/Thompson Electronics. Justine was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church-Speedway IN. She is survived by her children, Leslie Allison, Laura Burnett and Rebecca (Todd) Eilar; grandchildren, Monica Trader, Brandon (Misty) Eilar, Brooke (David) Jeffery, Ryan Burnett and 8 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. Burial will be in Garland Park Cemetery-Columbus IN. Contributions may be made to the Dementia Awareness. Conkle Funeral Home Speedway is handling Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com