Sharon "Justine" King Earl
Brownsburg IN - Sharon Justine King Earl, 77, passed away May 2, 2020. She worked in an Administrative Position for RCA/Thompson Electronics. Justine was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church-Speedway IN. She is survived by her children, Leslie Allison, Laura Burnett and Rebecca (Todd) Eilar; grandchildren, Monica Trader, Brandon (Misty) Eilar, Brooke (David) Jeffery, Ryan Burnett and 8 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. Burial will be in Garland Park Cemetery-Columbus IN. Contributions may be made to the Dementia Awareness. Conkle Funeral Home Speedway is handling Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 3 to May 4, 2020.