Sharon King "Justine" Earl
1943 - 2020
Sharon "Justine" King Earl

Brownsburg IN - Sharon Justine King Earl, 77, passed away May 2, 2020. She worked in an Administrative Position for RCA/Thompson Electronics. Justine was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church-Speedway IN. She is survived by her children, Leslie Allison, Laura Burnett and Rebecca (Todd) Eilar; grandchildren, Monica Trader, Brandon (Misty) Eilar, Brooke (David) Jeffery, Ryan Burnett and 8 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. Burial will be in Garland Park Cemetery-Columbus IN. Contributions may be made to the Dementia Awareness. Conkle Funeral Home Speedway is handling Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jan Vincent
Friend
So sorry for your loss! Thinking of you all.
Jennifer Prine
Friend
