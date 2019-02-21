|
Sharon L.
Chapman - Sharon L. Chapman
83 of Indianapolis passed away February 18, 2019. She was born January 23, 1936 in Yankeetown, Indiana the daughter of the late Victor and Helen Schwoeppe. Sharon was a sous chef and pastry chef in the hospitality industry most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Chapman, sister, Evelyn Ann and brothers, John and Monte. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Chapman (Cheri), Anita Steiner, Becky Miller (Andy), and Kris Chapman-Person (Michael); sister, Emma Lois Conway; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway Chapel with visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to in the name of Cooper Chapman.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019