Sharon L. (Lanahan) Fenimore
Fishers, IN - Sharon L. (Lanahan) Fenimore 55 of Fishers, IN passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She was born April 26, 1964 in Denver, Colorado to Leonard T. and Carol A. (Fisher) Lanahan. She married Joseph W. Fenimore on August 6, 1988 at Second Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Franklin, IN, he survives. She was a 1983 graduate of Franklin Community High School. She had been a teller for Key Bank in Franklin and Greenwood. She was a member of Prairie View Christian Church in Fishers where she was involved in the nursery ministry and small group. She enjoyed collecting all things Christmas, snowmen and lighthouses. She loved her family and had a special smile and kind heart. Survivors include her husband Joseph W. Fenimore of Fishers, IN, a daughter Sarah E. Fenimore of Fishers, IN, a son Jonathan W. Fenimore of Fishers, IN, her mother Carol A. (Fisher) Lanahan of Franklin, IN, her brother Douglas T. Lanahan (Donna) of Franklin, IN, aunt Barbara Wood (Claude) of Franklin, IN, father in law and mother in law Bill and Virginia Fenimore of Selma, IN, sister in law Teresa Alley (Dave) of Muncie, IN, nephew Josh Alley (Bailey) of Losantville, IN, cousins Cindy Burke (Steve) of Birmingham, MI and Mike Wood (Donna) of Franklin, IN. She was preceded in death by her father and a nephew Tyler Thomas Lanahan. Pastor Ben Halliburton will conduct a service on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11AM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3PM till 8PM at the mortuary. Burial will be at Second Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Franklin, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Foundation 30 South Meridian Street Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204 or at www.rileykids.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020