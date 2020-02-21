|
|
Sharon Kay Larsen 78,of Indianapolis, IN passed away Feb 19,2020. She was born Sept 26,1941 in Morristown IN to Monte C Cooper and Pearl Marie Cooper. After graduating from Ben Davis High School in 1959 Sharon enjoyed doing community work with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and an antique dealer and was the President of the Hickory Grove Resident Council. She is survived by son Dana Larsen wife Lori, daughter Kimberly West, daughter Mynde Goble husband Dan and a sister Paulina Goins and eight grandchildren Rachel Franklin (Zander), Randy Larsen, Olivia Dec, Zachary Dec, Elaine Wood, Allyson Goble, Emily Goble and Sam Goble. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Dale R Larsen, her parents and a sister Ruth Kramer. Visitation will be on Sunday Feb 23, 2020 from 3 PM until 7 PM at Hendryx Mortuary Cumberland Chapel 11636 E Washington St Indianapolis IN 46229. Funeral Services will by on Monday Feb 24,2020 at 12 PM at the Hendryx Funeral Home with visitation from 11 AM until time of service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020