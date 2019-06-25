|
|
Sharon Lottchea
Brownsburg - Sharon K. Lottchea
75, Brownsburg, passed away June 24, 2019. She had been owner and operator of Davis Tool and Gage for many years. She was a member of the Church @ Main. She is survived by children Nina (Doug) Carr, Darlene (Kevin) Harris, and Clarke (Ronna) Davis; brothers Mac Moore and Woodrow Moore Jr.; sister Joann Vineyard; six grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11am to 12 noon Thurs. June 27 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with graveside service at 12:30pm at Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 25, 2019