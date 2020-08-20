Sharon McHale



Indianapolis - Sharon McHale passed away on Friday, August 14th, 2020 peacefully with members of her family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Michael J. McHale. Daughter of the late Joseph Irving and Winifred M. (Barry) Risk. Devoted mother of Michael McHale, Jim and Barbara Witte, Jeff and Alyson Atwell, Ben and Megan Cahill. Loving grandmother of Michael J. McHale III, Emily S. Atwell, Zachary J. Witte, Joseph L. Atwell, Anna B. Witte, Madelyn N. Atwell, Abigail M. McHale, William M. Atwell, Mallory B. Cahill, Nathan A. Witte, Henry M. Cahill. Sister of Joseph Barry Risk, Timothy F. Risk, Thomas K. Risk and Sarann Luther Kulczycki.



A funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Geist Catholic Church. Services will be held privately for her family by invitation only.









