Sharon R. Ross
Indianapolis - Sharon Rose (Nelson) Ross, passed away on November 26, 2019 of Indianapolis Indiana at the age of 74. She was born on June 10, 1945 in West Point, Nebraska. Sharon was the daughter of Clarence and Orrel Rose Nelson from Oakland, Nebraska. She graduated in May 1963 from Oakland High School, Oakland, NE. She retired from Wishard Hospital after 20 years as a Secretary in 2007. Sharon was confirmed May 20, 1958 from First Methodist Church at Oakland, NE. She was a member of St. Lukes United Methodist Church, 86th and Meridian, Indianapolis IN. She was an Officer for many years with the Speedway/Corinthian Eastern Star, being a Worthy Matron in 1980. Also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Speedway. She enjoyed making her own cards, loved going to garage sales with her friends and on her computer communicating with friends and relatives. Sharon lived to be with her 6 grandchildren and loved them so much. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Eugene Ross, married 55 years; 3 children, son David W. Ross, Indianapolis, daughter Tammy R. (Marc) Robinson, from Decatur IN, daughter Michelle L. (Jeff) Campbell, Indianapolis IN. Six grandchildren: Blake Ross, Claire Ross, Dalton Robinson, Sara Robinson, Sophia Campbell, Mackenna Campbell. Brothers, Lloyd (Laurice) Nelson, Oakland NE and Ray Nelson, Norfolk NE. Also 1 niece and 2 nephews. Plus 2 dear friends, Mary Kay Marvin, West Point NE and Jeanette Starman, Elgin NE. Services will be 1pm Friday November 29, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with visitation 11am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in Washington Park North Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019