Sharon Rose (Beetle) Edwards Garrett



Indianapolis - Sharon Rose (Beetle) Edwards Garrett, 72, of Indianapolis, IN. passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home, with calling from 10:00 until service time.









