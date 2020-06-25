Sharon Rose Edwards (Beetle) Garrett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Rose (Beetle) Edwards Garrett

Indianapolis - Sharon Rose (Beetle) Edwards Garrett, 72, of Indianapolis, IN. passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home, with calling from 10:00 until service time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved