Sharon S. Brown
1942 - 2020
Sharon S. Brown

Avon IN - On Friday October 16th, 2020 Sharon Sue Schaller Brown passed away at the age of 78 after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Sharon was born on August 15th, 1942 in Vincennes, Indiana to Alfred & Corinne Schaller. She married William Danny Brown August 26th, 1961. They adopted their son Troy Michael Brown born June 24th, 1965 while stationed in Kodiak, Alaska. Danny asked her to work in his insurance agency office in the mid-70's, where she was an instrumental part of building the agency for 30 years. She retired in 2003. She also shared full-time parental responsibilities in raising her grandson Robert Joseph Beasley born May 27th, 1984.

She was involved with many church activities at Clermont Christian Church including: VBS, food pantry, funeral and event dinners. She loved all animals, especially dogs. She adopted as many dogs as she could and loved them like her children. She enjoyed many activities: sewing, knitting, crocheting, trips to JoAnn fabrics and antiquing but there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with the ones she loved most. Sharon was unwavering in her faith of God; a very special, caring, loving, and giving woman that touched everyone's lives in a special way.

Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Alfred, her mother, Corinne, husband Danny, 3 brothers (Alfred Wayne, Dennis, and David Schaller). She is survived by her son Troy, grandson Robert, two brothers Larry and Jerry Schaller, sisters Goldie Gardner and Mary Aguirre, her roommate and cousin Kim, and her beloved dogs (Mindy, Sadie, and Rufus).

Graveside burial services will be held Friday October 23rd, 2020 at 3pm at West Ridge Park Cemetery in Indianapolis (corner of 21st Street & Raceway Road).

In lieu of flowers, Sharon would want you to make a financial donation to a local animal rescue or shelter in her name.

Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
03:00 PM
West Ridge Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
