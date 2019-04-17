Services
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 882-0772
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Vandergrift
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Vandergrift

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Vandergrift Obituary
Sharon Vandergrift

Indianapolis - Sharon L. Vandergrift, 77, passed away April 13, 2019. She is survived by one daughter, Leslie Hestand (Daniel), two granddaughters, Nicole and Gina Hestand, and one great granddaughter, Braylee Myers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Vandergrift. A visitation will be held April 18th from 11 A.M.-1 P.M. at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Ave. Indianapolis, 46227. A funeral service will begin at 1 P.M.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
Download Now