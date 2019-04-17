|
Sharon Vandergrift
Indianapolis - Sharon L. Vandergrift, 77, passed away April 13, 2019. She is survived by one daughter, Leslie Hestand (Daniel), two granddaughters, Nicole and Gina Hestand, and one great granddaughter, Braylee Myers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Vandergrift. A visitation will be held April 18th from 11 A.M.-1 P.M. at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Ave. Indianapolis, 46227. A funeral service will begin at 1 P.M.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 17, 2019