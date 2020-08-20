1/
Sharon Virginia Evans Driver
1936 - 2020
Sharon Virginia Evans Driver

Beech Grove - 83, passed away August 20, 2020. She was born December 25, 1936 to the late James and Maxine Evans. Virginia married Rudy Driver, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.. She was a member of Garfield Christian Church.

Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Rd.

Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Rudy Driver; children, Teri (Neil) Amos, Gregory (Pam Taylor) Driver and Bradley (Cambi) Driver; siblings, Don (Joann) Mills, Nancy White and Barbara Denzio; grandchildren, Brian Buis and Chelsea Driver; and great-grandchild, Kristopher Buis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Hermitage. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
AUG
24
Service
07:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
