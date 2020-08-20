Sharon Virginia Evans Driver
Beech Grove - 83, passed away August 20, 2020. She was born December 25, 1936 to the late James and Maxine Evans. Virginia married Rudy Driver, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.. She was a member of Garfield Christian Church.
Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Rd.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Rudy Driver; children, Teri (Neil) Amos, Gregory (Pam Taylor) Driver and Bradley (Cambi) Driver; siblings, Don (Joann) Mills, Nancy White and Barbara Denzio; grandchildren, Brian Buis and Chelsea Driver; and great-grandchild, Kristopher Buis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Hermitage. www.shirleybrothers.com
