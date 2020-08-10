1/1
Sharon Ward
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Ward

Zionsville - Sharon Ann Ward, age 57, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Tuesday August 4th, 2020. She was born in 1963 to William Frank Ward and Marilyn Louise Ward. She was born and raised in Zionsville Indiana. Zionsville was always home to her and she recently relocated back to Zionsville to be close to family and friends. She called her new home "The Sanctuary". Sharon was truly one of a kind. Anyone who met her fell in love with her warm heart and her contagious positive energy. She was the loving and devoted mother of Chad, Laura, Sarah, and the late Cameron Hill. She was the adored grandmother of Sam Hill. She was a proud fur mama to her cats Phoebe, Violet, and Theo. She was the dear sister to Joe and Ronnie Ward, and aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us for the celebration of Sharon's beautiful life Thursday the 13th at Simplicity Funeral Home, 125 West Sycamore Street Zionsville 46077. There will be visitation open to all from 12-2pm with a service immediately after. Due to COVID-19 the service (at 2pm) will be for family only but will be live-streamed if you wish to join in on your device. Please try your best to follow the CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing a face covering while inside the building, thank you!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Service
02:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
125 West Sycamore St.
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 283-9921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We graduated from Zionsville high in “81” and Sharon was a sweet, sweet soul. I’m heartbroken for her family and friends as she was way to young to pass away. Always fond memories of one happy gal. Love ya Sharon and God bless all of you
Susan Dawson
Classmate
August 10, 2020
The picture says so much much about my beautiful BFF of 45 years. Strong to the end and now with God in Heaven. So thankful for this always happy, positive and absolutely awesome friend. Sharon loved her family, friends and co-workers very much. She would say to us all she's doing great, so happy and everything is wonderful in Heaven. More than wonderful.... Rest in Heaven my Dear. Loved by your bestie always.
Kathy Stanley
Classmate
August 10, 2020
Sharon will be missed, I will miss her laugh and smile and her always joking . I worked a long time with her and she was always working so hard to make sure the patients had just what they needed. She had the biggest heart when it came to helping others. She will be greatly missed by all. She got her wings and it was time for her to go be in peace. God bless the Family at this time. No more pain for Sharon.
Jeana Baker
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved