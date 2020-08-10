Sharon WardZionsville - Sharon Ann Ward, age 57, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Tuesday August 4th, 2020. She was born in 1963 to William Frank Ward and Marilyn Louise Ward. She was born and raised in Zionsville Indiana. Zionsville was always home to her and she recently relocated back to Zionsville to be close to family and friends. She called her new home "The Sanctuary". Sharon was truly one of a kind. Anyone who met her fell in love with her warm heart and her contagious positive energy. She was the loving and devoted mother of Chad, Laura, Sarah, and the late Cameron Hill. She was the adored grandmother of Sam Hill. She was a proud fur mama to her cats Phoebe, Violet, and Theo. She was the dear sister to Joe and Ronnie Ward, and aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us for the celebration of Sharon's beautiful life Thursday the 13th at Simplicity Funeral Home, 125 West Sycamore Street Zionsville 46077. There will be visitation open to all from 12-2pm with a service immediately after. Due to COVID-19 the service (at 2pm) will be for family only but will be live-streamed if you wish to join in on your device. Please try your best to follow the CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing a face covering while inside the building, thank you!