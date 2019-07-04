Services
Sharon Wilson


1953 - 2019
Sharon Wilson Obituary
Sharon Wilson

Carmel - Sharon (Gay) Wilson, 66, of Carmel, passed away June 27, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1953 in Bremen, IN.

Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Harold "Pete" Gay and sister, Karen Gay.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Wilson; daughter, Shae Wilson-Quatman (Billy); grandsons, Will and Max Quatman; mother, Anna Mae Gay and brother, Brent Gay (Candy).

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, July 6, at 10 am in St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Carmel, where the Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 noon.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Sharon's complete obituary.

Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019
