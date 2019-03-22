|
Shauna Synesael
Greenwood - Shauna Synesael, 20, of Greenwood, precious daughter, sister, niece, cousin, granddaughter and fiancé, entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1998 in Salisbury, NC.
Shauna is survived by her parents, Erik and Krista Smith; sister, Jaila; brother, Mason; grandparents, Mike and Terrie Synesael, Diane Smith, Elaine Hancock; great-grandmother, Hattie Synesael; fiancé, Elijah Dutton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at the Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 South State Road 135, Greenwood. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Shauna will be laid to rest in The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery and Mausoleum Park, Greenwood. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 22, 2019