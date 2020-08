Or Copy this URL to Share

Sheila A.



Sims-Brewer



Sheila A Sims-Brewer went home to be with the Lord on August 2, at age 49. Services will take place on Saturday, August 15, at 1 p.m. at True Belief M.B.C. Pastor Tyrone Smith will be officiating. Services of comfort entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home.









