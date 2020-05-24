Sheila Ann Hanlin
Indianapolis, IN - Sheila Ann Hanlin, age 64, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Friday May 22, 2020. Sheila was born April 19, 1956 in Beech Grove to Cosby and Patricia Ann Gallagher Chumbley. She worked for Hoosier Filing Solutions Group and was president and owner of Hoosier Filing Supplies until her retirement. She enjoyed doing crafts and being on the beach. She was a member of the Little Flower Catholic Church. Sheila is survived by her husband Tom Hanlin, children Mary Pat, Christopher and Cory Hanlin, grandchildren Daphne and Hugo. Visitation will be Tuesday May 26 from 3 - 4 at the Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Social distancing, masks, and a 25 person at a time rotation will be practiced, please feel welcome to come pay your respects and await instruction from staff in your vehicle. In Lieu of flowers memorials in Sheila's name may be made to the Little Flower Catholic School Library.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the Hanlin family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 24 to May 25, 2020.