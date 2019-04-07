|
Sheila Fox McCarthy
Carmel - Sheila Fox McCarthy, 81, of Carmel IN, and Naples, FL, passed away on April 5,2019 after a long illness.
She was born in Indianapolis to the late William Francis and Alice (MacManus) Fox. She graduated from Ladywood HS and St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Sheila was a school teacher in Indianapolis and Denver, CO. In addition to teaching she loved to coach and be involved in various children's sports organizations. She was an avid sports fan and in later years became an enthusiastic golf fan and player making many new friends as well as volunteering for leagues and events. Many enjoyable summers were spent with family and friends at her cottage on Lake Michigan. Sheila never met a stranger. She had friends wherever she went.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 56 years Edward, sons Sean and Shannon, daughters Tarelle (Kim) Durant and Heather Garrison. She loved her grandchildren, Jarrett, Aidan, Delaney, Clark, Riley, Rhys, Chase and Hannah. Survivors also include her brother Bill Fox. Sheila was preceded in death by her brothers Peter and Michael Fox.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032). The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church (17102 Spring Mill Rd., Westfield, IN 46074). Family burial will be at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019