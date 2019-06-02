Services
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Creek
6430 S. Franklin Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
The Creek
6430 S. Franklin Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Lilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Lilley


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sheila Lilley Obituary
Sheila Lilley

Beech Grove - Sheila Lynn Lilley passed away on Tuesday May, 21, 2019. She was born to Mary Alvina Ness in Chicago on April 15, 1942 and lovingly adopted after 1 week to the late Clifford and Marguerite Snyder. She graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis in 1961 had a long career as an executive administrative assistant at American Red Ball and Schneider Corporation. Sheila was known for her love of animals and her dedication to her church and her many friends. She is survived by her son, Joseph Lilley III, brother, William Stuttgen, and sister Charmaine Villadonga. Please join us in celebrating her life on Thursday June 6 with a calling from 11-Noon and a memorial service from Noon to 1pm at The Creek, 6430 S. Franklin Road, Indianapolis. In leu of flowers , memorial contributions in Sheila's memory may be made to the Fund, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, Tx 75244 or the Indianapolis Humane Society 7929 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268.

Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Indiana Funeral Care
Download Now