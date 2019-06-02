Sheila Lilley



Beech Grove - Sheila Lynn Lilley passed away on Tuesday May, 21, 2019. She was born to Mary Alvina Ness in Chicago on April 15, 1942 and lovingly adopted after 1 week to the late Clifford and Marguerite Snyder. She graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis in 1961 had a long career as an executive administrative assistant at American Red Ball and Schneider Corporation. Sheila was known for her love of animals and her dedication to her church and her many friends. She is survived by her son, Joseph Lilley III, brother, William Stuttgen, and sister Charmaine Villadonga. Please join us in celebrating her life on Thursday June 6 with a calling from 11-Noon and a memorial service from Noon to 1pm at The Creek, 6430 S. Franklin Road, Indianapolis. In leu of flowers , memorial contributions in Sheila's memory may be made to the Fund, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, Tx 75244 or the Indianapolis Humane Society 7929 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268.



Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019