Sheila Lynn Giblin
Mooresville, IN - Sheila Lynn (Pickens) Giblin, 56 of Mooresville, IN passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2020. Services are being planned for a future date to celebrate Sheila's life. Memorial Contributions may be made to Plainfield Christian Church - Early Childhood Ministry or the American Diabetes Association. Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. www.flannerbuchanan.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
