Sheila Mayfield Hood
1943 - 2020
Sheila Mayfield Hood

Kalamazoo, MI, Formerly of Indianapolis - Sheila passed away on October 4th, 2020. Sheila was born June 14th, 1943. She graduated from Crispus Attacks High, received a Bachelor's Degree from Indiana State University where she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and her Master's Degree from Western Michigan University. Sheila enjoyed teaching at the elementary level in Kalamazoo Public Schools for thirty-seven years. After retirement she continued teaching adults at the Kalamazoo Literacy Council, volunteered for the Kalamazoo Symphony and was an active member of Bible Baptist Church over forty years. Sheila enjoyed reading, playing piano, traveling, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Her words of encouragement and support will echo in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents Orlando Mayfield and Hazel (Sumner) Mayfield. She is survived by her children: Julius Jr., Stephanie, and Marcus Hood; grandchildren: Tarasha Humphrey, Courtney Hood, and Avery Hood; great-grandchild, Saida Humphrey; siblings: Paula Mayes, Dorian Pinner, Orlando Mayfield Jr., and Onita Mayfield; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will take place on Thursday (OCT 15) at 11AM at Bible Baptist Church, 1700 N. Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI. Visitation will be held one-hour prior. Burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN on Friday (OCT 16) at 1 PM. Visit Sheila's personal webpage at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Kalamazoo Literacy Council or Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. Arrangements by Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, Kalamazoo, MI (269) 375-2900.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
