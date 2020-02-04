|
Sheila Moore
Carmel - On Friday, January 31, 2020, Sheila Jane Christmas Moore passed away at the age of 78. Sheila was born in Louisville, KY to Arthur and Ina Mae Christmas. She graduated from Georgetown College with a BA in Sociology and worked as a social worker focused on aid to dependent children until she left to raise her girls. Sheila also was a talented artist with a life-long love for needlework, needlepoint and textiles. She was able to pursue her passion with her business The Twitchett Needlework Cottage in Knoxville, TN. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Michael Moore, along with her daughters, Jennifer Vaughan (Hal) of Marietta, GA and Elizabeth Ross (Mike) of Carmel, IN. Also surviving are her brothers Arthur Ewing Christmas (Dixie) & Byron Christmas (Sonja), her grandsons Matthew, James, Henry, Ben & Bailey, and her nieces and nephews. Sheila was a member of the Indianapolis Chapter of the EGA and the Southern Club of Indianapolis.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Visitation will be at the church at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Music Program at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (address above) or toward the organ fund at Marietta First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, GA 30064 (www.mariettafumc.org/give/the-majesty-of-music).
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020