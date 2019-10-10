Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Sheila Sue (Mueller) Keck


1957 - 2019
Sheila Sue (Mueller) Keck Obituary
Sheila Sue (Mueller) Keck

Sheila Sue (Mueller) Keck, 62, long time resident of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019 in Daytona Beach, FL surrounded by her family. She was born on February 17, 1957 in Buffalo, NY to the late Cleta Pearl Gibbons.

Sheila is survived by her children, Alan Mueller and Shannon (Jason) Pope; grandson, Alexander Pope; significant other, Ron Bierman; beloved dogs, Tank and Tucker; and an abundance of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 pm on Sunday November 3, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple (1305 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220), where visitation will be held one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
