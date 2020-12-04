1/1
Sheila Williamson
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Williamson

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Sheila Williamson on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 61 due to complications of lung cancer. Sheila worked at Williamson's Fish Market for most of her life and more recently she was also employed at the Walmart Fulfillment Center.

Sheila was born November 8, 1959 to Roosevelt L Williamson Sr. and Helen M Brinkley Williamson in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was predeceased by her father Roosevelt Sr., her brother Steven Sr., her nephew Shawn, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and dear Friends.

Sheila left to cherish her memory 3 daughters, Keonna M Scott (Steven), Toni R Anderson (Justin) and Sierra Williamson; 7 grandchildren, Makiya, Steven Jr, Jalen, Amelia, Jessica, Justin II and Olivia; 2 bonus grandchildren and 2 bonus great grandchildren.

Public viewing to take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 10am-3pm at Stuart Mortuary, Inc., 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208. Please display patience as restrictions due to the pandemic will be enforced at the viewing. Due to these same restrictions, a private memorial service will be live streamed on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Noon for those wishing to view the service at: https://www.facebook.com/studee425/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Viewing
10:00 - 03:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved