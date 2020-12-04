Sheila Williamson
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Sheila Williamson on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 61 due to complications of lung cancer. Sheila worked at Williamson's Fish Market for most of her life and more recently she was also employed at the Walmart Fulfillment Center.
Sheila was born November 8, 1959 to Roosevelt L Williamson Sr. and Helen M Brinkley Williamson in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was predeceased by her father Roosevelt Sr., her brother Steven Sr., her nephew Shawn, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and dear Friends.
Sheila left to cherish her memory 3 daughters, Keonna M Scott (Steven), Toni R Anderson (Justin) and Sierra Williamson; 7 grandchildren, Makiya, Steven Jr, Jalen, Amelia, Jessica, Justin II and Olivia; 2 bonus grandchildren and 2 bonus great grandchildren.
Public viewing to take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 10am-3pm at Stuart Mortuary, Inc., 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208. Please display patience as restrictions due to the pandemic will be enforced at the viewing. Due to these same restrictions, a private memorial service will be live streamed on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Noon for those wishing to view the service at: https://www.facebook.com/studee425/