Shelby L. Christoff
Indianapolis - 84, of Indianapolis, passed away December 26, 2019. He was born September 23, 1935 in Indianapolis to the late Pete and Myrtle Christoff. Shelby attended Washington High School, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Mary Joan Folkening in 1983 and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Shelby was a truck driver for O'McKinley, Action Steel, and worked very hard to provide for his family.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at St. John Lutheran Church, 6630 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.
Shelby is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo Folkening-Christoff; children, Dorothy Marie Christoff, Paula Sackers, Bill McCartney, Pam McCartney, Vickie Barrick, Kevin McCartney, David (Pat), Dean (Debbie), Donald (Leisa) and Darrell Folkening; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty; son, Danny Folkening; and grandson, Matthew Folkening. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the and/or St. John Lutheran Church. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
