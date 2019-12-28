Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
6630 Southeastern Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
6630 Southeastern Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelby Christoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelby L. Christoff


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelby L. Christoff Obituary
Shelby L. Christoff

Indianapolis - 84, of Indianapolis, passed away December 26, 2019. He was born September 23, 1935 in Indianapolis to the late Pete and Myrtle Christoff. Shelby attended Washington High School, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Mary Joan Folkening in 1983 and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Shelby was a truck driver for O'McKinley, Action Steel, and worked very hard to provide for his family.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at St. John Lutheran Church, 6630 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.

Shelby is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo Folkening-Christoff; children, Dorothy Marie Christoff, Paula Sackers, Bill McCartney, Pam McCartney, Vickie Barrick, Kevin McCartney, David (Pat), Dean (Debbie), Donald (Leisa) and Darrell Folkening; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty; son, Danny Folkening; and grandson, Matthew Folkening. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the and/or St. John Lutheran Church. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -