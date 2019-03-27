|
|
Shelby L Rayford
Indianapolis - Shelby L. Rayford, 70, passed away on March 18, 2019. She had a career in Nursing and Health Management. She was a member of Eastern Star Church. She is survived by her husband, Byron Rayford Sr.; sons, Brent Rayford Sr. and Byron Rayford Jr.; daughter, Vanessa (Shawn) Cowherd; 7 grandchildren; siblings: Ora Jean Lawrence, Betty Neal, Mary Kelley, Joyice Holmes (Floyd) and Thomas Alvin Kelley, and sister in-law, Gwendolyn Kelley. Services will be held at University United Methodist Church, 5959 Grandview Drive. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with the service at noon on Friday March 29. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019