Shelley Sandlin Sullivan
Zionsville - Shelley Sandlin Sullivan, 45, of Zionsville, IN., passed away at home on March 24, 2020. Shelley was born on February 10, 1975, to John H. Sandlin and Rebecca L. (Spalding) Sandlin. Shelley graduated from Scecina Memorial High School and attended Ball State University. Her love of sports led her to devote her free time to the Zionsville Boys' and Girls' Club before her long battle with breast cancer. Shelley was a devoted mother of four and loved to travel with her family. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She was passionate about life and her Catholic faith. She always welcomed you with warm hugs and a beautiful smile which will truly be missed. She taught us all how to live and to fight any challenges to the end.
Shelley was preceded in death by her father, John H. Sandlin, and her sister Tracy. Shelley is survived by husband, Michael Sullivan; children Taylor, Marley, Michael and Nicholas; mother Rebecca Sandlin; brother John (Andrea) Sandlin; and by loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and long-time friends.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020