|
|
Shellie R. Redelman
Indianapolis - Shellie R. Redelman, 54, of Indianapolis, passed away February 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5692 Central Ave., Indianapolis Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM also at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. To view the full obituary and share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020