Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
5692 Central Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
5692 Central Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Shellie R. Redelman

Shellie R. Redelman Obituary
Shellie R. Redelman

Indianapolis - Shellie R. Redelman, 54, of Indianapolis, passed away February 17, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5692 Central Ave., Indianapolis Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM also at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. To view the full obituary and share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
