Sherrell Anne Niemeyer
Avon - Sherrell Anne Niemeyer, 82, of Avon, IN passed away on July 4, 2020. Visitation is scheduled on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00PM until 8:00 PM in Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Christopher Catholic Church 5301 W. 16th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224. Interment to follow in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Mortuary. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
.