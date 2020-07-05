1/
Sherrell Anne Niemeyer
Sherrell Anne Niemeyer

Avon - Sherrell Anne Niemeyer, 82, of Avon, IN passed away on July 4, 2020. Visitation is scheduled on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00PM until 8:00 PM in Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Christopher Catholic Church 5301 W. 16th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224. Interment to follow in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Mortuary. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
