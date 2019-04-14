|
Sherrey "Teresa" Sullivan
Indianapolis - Sherrey Teresa Sullivan, 70, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 4, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1948 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Kenneth and Helen (Scruggs) King. Sherrey was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She worked as an associate at Goodwill on Michigan Street for 8 years and also worked for the Indianapolis Ice. Sherrey liked to embroider, shop, watch court case, loved country music, and loved to go to garage sales. She loved God and being a wonderful wife for her husband and caring for her pets.
Sherrey is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Sullivan; her cat, Angel, along with many other pets; siblings, Wanda Thompson (John Seehawer), Yvonne Grismore (Bill), and Robin Slye (Andy); nieces, Kelly, Monica (Peter), and Brianna; nephews, Trevor and Kenny; cousins, Doug Miller and Rebecca Miller; 2nd cousins, Rachel, Laura, Jonathan, Adam, Jacob and Andrew.
She is preceded in death by, her parents, mentioned above and her niece, Amy Grismore
Services will be at 2pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229 with visitation 2 hours prior to the start of the service. Entombment to follow at Washington Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019