Sherry Ann Richardson
Sherry Ann Richardson (G.G.) was born on October 20, 1950 and passed on October 21, 2020. One day after her 70th birthday.
Sherry was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan but resided in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Anthony and Peggy Reuter. Sherry was also preceded in death by her sister, Tonja Reuter, whom she held very close to her heart.
Sherry has been a Registered Nurse for over 30 years. She still maintained active licensure even after retirement. She practiced in many different specialties which included working at Wishard's Burn unit, plastic surgery, PACU nursing, critical care, oncology as well as palliative care nursing. She also held many different nationally recognized certifications in these fields. She was a very dedicated and caring nurse to those patients that she served.
Sherry was a loving and kind soul. Her determined personality was not ready to give up on her nursing career after retirement, as she felt compelled to help those whom needed the care she provided. When she was not working per diem as a nurse, Sherry help cared for all of her great grandchildren. She was the matriarch of her family and helping to make sure that everybody in her family was taken care of as per her usual nature.
Sherry enjoyed water skiing, all water sports, dancing, playing Euchre, watching horror films; really all movies, she loved the holidays and decorating for them, music of all genres, animals, especially dogs, hanging out with her girlfriends, and dressing up in costumes for Halloween.
She will be missed by all but even more so greatly missed by her great grandchildren. She was present in their everyday lives as she helped care for them and helped with any extracurricular activities. She always planned fun adventures for them and was always planning the next fun thing to do with them. Her memories that she created with her great grandchildren will last a lifetime. It will be missed that she will be unable to continue to make those wonderful memories.
She is survived by her husband Rodney Richardson; brother, Terry (Gloria) Reuter; children, Sonia (Nicklas) McDonald, Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Richardson (Kristin); grandchildren, Caitlin (Nicholas) Fosteson, Jessica (Roldolfo) Palacios, and Austin McDonald; great grandchildren, Roldolfo Palacios, Lillian Fosteson, Ryan (RJ) Palacios, Riley Palacios, Kellan Fosteson and Rose Palacios.
She will be greatly missed by those who knew her loving, compassionate and caring spirit.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020 beginning at 3:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, where a funeral service will begin at 5:00 pm.
Please consider joining her service virtually by following the link on her obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com
. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society, or by planting a tree in her memory.