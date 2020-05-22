Sherry Clymer
Noblesville - Sherry Ann Clymer, 75, of Noblesville, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 28, 1945 to Woodrow and Elmarine (O'Neal) Short in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday May 29, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street in Noblesville. Private services will be held by the family. Burial will be at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.