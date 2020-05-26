Sherry J. Weathers



Indianapolis - 57, passed away May 12, 2020. On Saturday, May 30, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.









