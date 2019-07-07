|
Sherry Kuhle
Indianapolis - Sherry Kuhle of Indianapolis, and formerly of Ferndale, Maryland, passed away at Miller's Nursing Home Wednesday morning, June 26th. She was 58. Born in Chicago Heights, Illinois, she was the daughter of retired Army Colonel Stanley W. Arnold Sr. and Olive "Polly" (Draper) Arnold, both late of Indianapolis. Sherry spent most of her early life in Indianapolis, where she attended Mary Castle Elementary School and Craig Jr. High School, and was a 1979 graduate of Lawrence North High School. She graduated from Purdue University in 1983 with a degree in computer science, and shortly thereafter landed a job at the National Security Agency (NSA) at Fort Meade, Maryland. While working, she picked up a Master's Degree in computer science from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. After leaving NSA, she worked as a computer analyst for Booz-Allen-Hamilton Company, living in Maryland for more than 20 years. She was an active member of the Ferndale United Methodist Church near Glen Burnie, where she served as Sunday School Director and held other leadership positions. About 2005 she returned to Indianapolis to be near her aging parents, teaching at Butler University for two years, and otherwise employed as a tutor for school-aged children. Sherry was an avid reader, and fond of her many cats, but mostly devoted to her son, Michael Kuhle of Indianapolis, who survives her. She is also survived by three siblings: Beverly Adkins of Oakwood, Georgia, Stanley Arnold Jr. of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Kimberly Noda of St. Louis, MO; and several nieces and nephews. Her remains will be cremated, and she will be memorialized at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019