Services
Serenity Funeral & Cremation Services
6202 Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46268
(317) 757-6604
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church
4958 Ribble Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church
4958 Ribble Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Sherry L. Berry Obituary
Sherry L. Berry

Indianapolis - 64, of Indianapolis passed away on June 26, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 AM until service time at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church 4958 Ribble Road Indianapolis, IN 46218. Serenity Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with the arrangements. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.serenityfuneralservices.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019
