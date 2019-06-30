|
|
Sherry L. Berry
Indianapolis - 64, of Indianapolis passed away on June 26, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 AM until service time at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church 4958 Ribble Road Indianapolis, IN 46218. Serenity Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with the arrangements. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.serenityfuneralservices.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019