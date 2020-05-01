Sherry L. Whittaker
Sherry L. Whittaker passed away on April 30, 2020. She is survived by 3 brothers,2 sisters, 2 adult children and their spouses, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care/Greenwood Chapel
Sherry L. Whittaker passed away on April 30, 2020. She is survived by 3 brothers,2 sisters, 2 adult children and their spouses, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care/Greenwood Chapel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.